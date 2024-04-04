Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.41

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.
