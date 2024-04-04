Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Trading Up 2.5%

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $60.00. 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.51.

Formula One Group Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 127.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.78.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

