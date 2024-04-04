Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Trading Up 0.3%

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 182 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 179 ($2.25). Approximately 182,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 193,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.50 ($2.24).

Franchise Brands Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 171.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 160.10. The company has a market capitalization of £348.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,926.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04.

About Franchise Brands

(Get Free Report)

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through B2B, Filta International, B2C, and Azura segments. It offers drain clearance solutions to commercial customers, including facilities management, construction, manufacturing, education, retail, insurance, water utilities, and public sectors under the Metro Rod name; emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb name; fryer management and grease, drain management, and cooking oil filtration services to restaurants, supermarkets, stadiums, healthcare, education, hotels, and amusement parks under the Filta name; and designs, installs, and services adoptable and non-adoptable pump stations under the Willow Pumps name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.