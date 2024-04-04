Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Shares Down 0.4%

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.01 and last traded at $36.09. Approximately 37,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 162,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $644.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.1379 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

