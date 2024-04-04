Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Shares Down 0.4%

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.01 and last traded at $36.09. Approximately 37,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 162,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $644.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.76.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.1379 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- About the Markup Calculator
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.