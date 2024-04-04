freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.14

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.
freenet Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93.
freenet Company Profile
freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than freenet
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.