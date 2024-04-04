GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Trading Up 4.7%

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.34 and last traded at $29.34. 2,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

See Also

