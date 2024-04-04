General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $57,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in General Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. King Wealth boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.79.

Shares of GE stock traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $147.35. 11,876,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,540,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.76 and a 200 day moving average of $131.01. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $93.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

