Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 308.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,195 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.55. 7,338,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,489,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.14.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,646 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

