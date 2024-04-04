Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Shares Down 1%

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.94 and last traded at $40.25. Approximately 2,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 13,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.64.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Social Media Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 815,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,902,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 74,154 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 2,903.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 160,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Company Profile

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

