Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

PAVE stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,325 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.58.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

