Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 1.49% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $13,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,863. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.70 and a one year high of $121.61. The stock has a market cap of $954.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.09.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

