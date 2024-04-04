Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $5.83 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,320 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,604. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

