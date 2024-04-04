Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Invests $1.17 Million in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,130.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

DMXF stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.19. 12,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,352. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

