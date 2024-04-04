Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 390 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.14. The company had a trading volume of 373,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,310. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

