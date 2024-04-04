Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 54,063 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 15,261 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 431.4% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 16,864 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 21,747 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 155,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,958 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HALO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.73. 1,040,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,366. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 248.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

