Head-To-Head Comparison: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) versus First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB)

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and KeyCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get First Resource Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Resource Bancorp $30.38 million 1.35 $5.93 million $1.92 6.92 KeyCorp $10.40 billion 1.34 $967.00 million $0.89 16.93

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Resource Bancorp. First Resource Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KeyCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Resource Bancorp 19.50% N/A N/A KeyCorp 8.61% 10.63% 0.64%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Resource Bancorp and KeyCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Resource Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A KeyCorp 0 6 12 0 2.67

KeyCorp has a consensus price target of $15.35, suggesting a potential upside of 1.81%. Given KeyCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than First Resource Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of KeyCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of KeyCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KeyCorp beats First Resource Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Resource Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Resource Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and personal primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, overdraft protection, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards; digital banking services; and cash management, positive pay, ACH origination, sweep/transfer, ATM, over the counter checks, bill payment, wire transfer, guarantee/notary, safe deposit box, drive-up banking, night depository, foreign currency exchange, cashier's check, and stop payments, as well as telephone, text, online, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans to consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology sectors for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for First Resource Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Resource Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.