Helium (HNT) Price Hits $5.53 on Major Exchanges

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Helium has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $889.39 million and $17.88 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.53 or 0.00008140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Helium

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 160,875,442 coins. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Helium

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium (HNT) is a blockchain-based network for IoT devices, launched in July 2019. It uses Hotspots for network coverage and mining HNT tokens. Helium addresses the limitations of current IoT infrastructure by offering a decentralized and efficient communication system. The network was co-founded by Amir Haleem, Shawn Fanning, and Sean Carey, combining expertise from various tech domains. Helium’s unique model uses a Burn-and-Mint Equilibrium with HNT and Data Credits to maintain its token economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

