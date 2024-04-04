Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.19

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 12815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Hempalta Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of C$12.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.65.

About Hempalta

(Get Free Report)

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hempalta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempalta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.