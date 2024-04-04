Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.09

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.09 and last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 8249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Hugo Boss Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

