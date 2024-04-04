Hydropothecary (CVE:THCX) Stock Price Up 6.6%

The Hydropothecary Corporation (CVE:THCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.30. Approximately 5,381,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 2,350,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.
Hydropothecary Stock Up 6.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.30.
About Hydropothecary
The Hydropothecary Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes medical marijuana products. The company is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hydropothecary
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Hydropothecary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydropothecary and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.