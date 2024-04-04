Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.20 and last traded at $49.44. 161,684 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 123,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

Iberdrola Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Iberdrola, S.A. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

