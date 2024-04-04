Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 291.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,829 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 71.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 344.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.19. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $232.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.75.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

