Injective Protocol Price Reaches $31.82 on Major Exchanges (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for $31.82 or 0.00047043 BTC on major exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.97 billion and $112.78 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,400,000 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

