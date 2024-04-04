Insider Buying: Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,279,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,007,577. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Molecular Templates Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTEM remained flat at $1.80 during trading on Thursday. 21,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,546. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $9.45.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Institutional Trading of Molecular Templates

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 11,078,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 2,801.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 690,511 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 221.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 458,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,770 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company primarily develops therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.