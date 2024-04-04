Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Sells 14,427 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $844,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CERT stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 756,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,543. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -51.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,466,000 after purchasing an additional 626,267 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,135,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 1.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,150,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,974,000 after purchasing an additional 77,805 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,140,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CERT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

