Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Sells 14,427 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $844,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Certara Stock Performance
Shares of CERT stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 756,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,543. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -51.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Certara
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on CERT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CERT
About Certara
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Certara
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.