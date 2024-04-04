Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Funko Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,993. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Funko had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $291.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

About Funko

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Funko by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after buying an additional 65,198 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Funko by 354.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 42,706 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

