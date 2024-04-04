Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Funko Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,993. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.04.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Funko had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $291.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.
