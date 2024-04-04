Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CAO Sells 2,215 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $47,888.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE PD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,337. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $35.06. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. Equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
