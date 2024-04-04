Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO Sells 3,933 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $69,889.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,697.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRVA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.38. 762,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,527. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.43, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRVA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

