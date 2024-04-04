Insider Selling: QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) CFO Sells 2,474 Shares of Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) CFO Elias Nader sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $38,445.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,976.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
QuickLogic Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of QUIK traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 248,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,450. The firm has a market cap of $213.11 million, a P/E ratio of -370.41 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuickLogic Co. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $20.75.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on QUIK. StockNews.com upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded QuickLogic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.
