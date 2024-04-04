Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $78,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.00.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $621.28. 1,278,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,509. The company has a market cap of $173.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $671.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $647.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $590.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,260 shares of company stock worth $20,667,475. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

