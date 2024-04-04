Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,629,299 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 953,820 shares.The stock last traded at $20.42 and had previously closed at $20.43.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

