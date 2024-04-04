Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,629,299 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 953,820 shares.The stock last traded at $20.42 and had previously closed at $20.43.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
