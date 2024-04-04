Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.6% annually over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 196.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 116.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 40.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 196.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

