Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.6% annually over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance
Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71.
Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
