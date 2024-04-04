IOTA (MIOTA) Price Down 11.7% This Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $981.54 million and $16.88 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001380 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002698 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000040 BTC.
IOTA Coin Profile
MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,210,367,601 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
