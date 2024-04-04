iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 134,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 71,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $99.50. 330,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,377. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.09.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

