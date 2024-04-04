iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.16. 9,327,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,913,334. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.44. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

