iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.2% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

ESGD traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,114. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $80.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

