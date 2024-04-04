iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,858,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 2.08% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $68,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,629 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 742.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 48,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 1,723,720 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.45. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

