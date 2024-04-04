iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.29 and last traded at $45.29. Approximately 2,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 15,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.45.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $106.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.49.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 207.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

