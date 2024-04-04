iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,175 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

BATS:USMV traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $81.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,156,037 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.54.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

