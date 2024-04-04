iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Trimmed by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,181 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 4.9% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $70,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after buying an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,762,000 after buying an additional 1,748,543 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.74. The company had a trading volume of 32,216,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,838,441. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

