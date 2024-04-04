iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,752,000 after buying an additional 105,580 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after buying an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,133,000 after buying an additional 1,116,959 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,033,000 after buying an additional 136,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.16. 2,581,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,242. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.4819 dividend. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

