iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,628 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,661 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,032,000 after buying an additional 1,989,759 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after buying an additional 949,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after buying an additional 835,933 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,927. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.65.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

