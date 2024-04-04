iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Stock Position Reduced by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of IFRA stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.88. The company had a trading volume of 179,310 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

