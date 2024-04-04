James Derek Ussery Sells 46,433 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $650,062.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SLCA stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 818,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,506. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.23.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The mining company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after buying an additional 1,811,951 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 649.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 155,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 135,016 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth $187,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,040,426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 114,579 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

