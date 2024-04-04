Jeremy B. Hayden Sells 4,893 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 4,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $24,856.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.58. 122,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,009. The company has a market cap of $276.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 12.65.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a negative net margin of 68.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

About Sight Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.