Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Trading Down 12.1%

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $16.90. 292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.
Jollibee Foods Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50.
Jollibee Foods Company Profile
Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names in the Philippines, the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia, and India.
