JUNO (JUNO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $23.39 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $23.39 million and $131,945.72 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

