Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.13

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.
About Jupiter Fund Management
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jupiter Fund Management
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.