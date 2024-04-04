Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,862 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 3.32% of Kornit Digital worth $31,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRNT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 178,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 125,196 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 735,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 379,140 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,660,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 212,102 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,816,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.55. 217,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,524. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a market cap of $837.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.89.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

