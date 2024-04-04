Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Invests $1.77 Million in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 205,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 125.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 375,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 208,566 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $50,270,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 30.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $2,399,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of CLBT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.91. 1,456,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,328. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 173.14% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $93.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

